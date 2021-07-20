Haiti, roiled by the assassination of its president, swears in a new prime minister.

In the aftermath of the president’s killing two weeks ago, Haiti’s new prime minister, Ariel Henry, entered office on Tuesday, promising to address the country’s terrible security and hold long-delayed elections.

Henry was installed as the leader of a new government in an attempt to bring order to a country that had been on the verge of collapse since President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home in the early hours of July 7.

The inauguration of Henry, who was appointed to the office by Moise just days before his death, was considered as a crucial step toward holding elections, as many Haitians and the international world had requested.

Following the assassination of the president by armed commandos, acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced a “state of siege” and declared himself in control, igniting a power struggle in the violently impoverished Caribbean country.

“One of my first priorities will be to reassure the people that we will do everything possible to restore order and security,” Henry told Haiti’s 10 million residents on Tuesday.

“This is one of the primary concerns that the president wanted me to address because he recognized that it was a crucial step if we were to succeed in arranging credible, honest, transparent, and inclusive elections, which was his other concern.”

The inauguration celebration in Port-au-Prince was preceded by mournful tributes to Moise, which included speeches, dancing, and music on a stage decorated with white flower bouquets and a massive photo of the deceased president.

Haitian authorities are still looking into the obscure motives for Moise’s assassination, with the support of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

More than 20 persons have been arrested in connection with the assassination, several of whom are retired Colombian military members.

In the new cabinet, Joseph, who had promised to step aside and hand over the reins to Henry, was reinstated as foreign minister.

Moise, 53, had ruled by decree in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, after legislative elections scheduled for 2018 were postponed owing to a slew of disagreements, including over when his own mandate would finish.

In addition to presidential, legislative, and local elections, Haiti was scheduled to have a constitutional referendum in September, which had been postponed twice owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

When ambassadors from the United States, France, and the United Nations poured their support behind the 71-year-old neurosurgeon in the power struggle following Moise’s assassination, the scale swung towards Henry.

Haiti lacks a functioning parliament and a viable succession plan.