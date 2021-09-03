Haiti Postpones the Start of the School Year Following the Earthquake.

In the aftermath of last month’s terrible earthquake, Haitian officials announced on Thursday that the start of the school year will be delayed.

Originally scheduled to begin on September 6, the majority of Haitian youngsters in kindergarten through high school will begin classes on September 21. Classes will begin on October 4 in the three southern departments that were devastated by the August 14 earthquake.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said officials in the tiny island nation need time to rehabilitate the areas damaged by the earthquake and find finances to pay teachers and parents.

“We have a lot of work to do before the schools start. In a brief address, Henry stated, “We must remove the rubble and construct facilities to house the children.” “All pupils in the South must attend school, whether they are in public, religious, or private schools,” says the author.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti killed over 2,200 people and destroyed tens of thousands of structures, including numerous schools.

Haitian authorities are continuing to analyze the extent of the devastation in the departments of Nippes, Sud, and Grand-Anse, including damage to hospitals, administrative facilities, and school buildings, with the help of humanitarian partners.

The island nation is still in a state of political upheaval nearly two months after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his house by a hit crew.

Meanwhile, gang battles on the fringes of the city, Port-au-Prince, and in the provinces are stifling economic activity.

“In the country, the beginning of the school year is always challenging. “It’s difficult because we live in a challenging sociopolitical and economic environment,” Henry explained.