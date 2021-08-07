Haiti is still looking for a judge to investigate the assassination of its president.

A month after President Jovenel Moise’s death, Haiti’s legal system is still looking for a judge prepared to examine his assassination, as justices fear for their lives if they take on the opaque and combustible case.

“It’s a delicate, political issue. A judge considers his own and his family’s safety before consenting to investigate,” one judge told AFP.

“As a result, investigating magistrates are not overly excited about adopting it,” a judge told AFP on condition of anonymity.

According to this judge, several magistrates have indicated the dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince that they are not interested in working on the tragic July 7 assassination of Moise by a commando team at the presidential mansion. Martine, Moise’s wife, was injured but survived.

Senior magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil has sought to reassure these judges, assuring them that he has requested security and has asked the government to ensure their protection.

Saint-Vil had announced earlier this week that he would name the investigating magistrate chosen to take on the case on Thursday, but he was unable to do so since no judge accepted the assignment.

Police said they have arrested 44 persons in connection with the homicide, including 12 Haitian cops, 18 Colombian commandos, and two Americans of Haitian heritage.

The chief of Moise’s security detail is among those jailed in connection with the plot, which is said to have been orchestrated by a gang of Haitians with international contacts.

As gang violence increased and Covid-19 spread, Moise, an unpopular leader, had been leading the impoverished and disaster-plagued nation by decree.

Several additional people have been placed on the wanted list, including a judge from Haiti’s highest court, a former senator, and a businessman.

Prosecutors have also issued summonses for an opposition party leader, the head of Moise’s own political party, and two Haitian preachers who had publicly condemned the late president.