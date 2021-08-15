Haiti is looking for survivors after a quake that killed at least 304 people.

After a violent 7.2-magnitude earthquake slammed Haiti early Saturday, killing at least 304 people and toppling structures in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recuperating from a devastating 2010 quake, rescue teams hurried to find survivors.

The epicenter of the tremors, which shook homes and drove scared residents fleeing for cover, was roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of the heavily populated capital Port-au-Prince.

“Many homes have been demolished, people have died, and some are in hospitals,” said Christella Saint Hilaire, 21, who lives near the epicenter.

“I was in my house when everything began to quake, and I was at a window when everything began to fall,” she added. “A piece of a wall slammed into my back, but I’m fine.”

The original, long-lasting quake was felt across most of the Caribbean. According to photographs uploaded by witnesses, it wreaked havoc on schools and residences on Haiti’s southwestern peninsula.

The death toll had risen to 304 hours after the quake, according to the country’s civil protection service, which had been ticking upwards throughout the day from an early total of 29 fatalities.

Hundreds were “wounded and missing,” according to the agency, with 160 people killed in the country’s South department alone, near the epicenter.

“Many victims have been retrieved from the wreckage as a result of initial responses by both professional rescuers and members of the public. “Injuries continue to be admitted to hospitals,” it stated.

According to Jerry Chandler, the chief of the civil protection agency, hospitals in the areas severely damaged by the quake were already struggling to offer emergency care, with at least three in the towns of Pestel, Corailles, and Roseaux being entirely packed.

In reaction to the calamity, Haiti has declared a state of emergency, and a White House official said US President Joe Biden has ordered the start of “immediate” humanitarian efforts.

“I am devastated by the tragic earthquake, which comes at a difficult moment for the people of Haiti,” Biden said, adding that his country was ready to “assess the damage and support efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild.”

Screaming spectators sought refuge in the streets outside their homes, while residents uploaded photographs on social media of frantic efforts to remove people from the ruins of caved-in buildings.

"Houses and the walls that enclose them have crumbled. The cathedral's roof has collapsed," Job Joseph, a local, told AFP from the scene.