Haiti is hit by a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

On Saturday, a violent 7.2-magnitude earthquake slammed Haiti, killing several people and toppling structures in the disaster-plagued Caribbean country that is still recuperating from a devastating 2010 earthquake.

The quake’s epicenter, which rattled homes and sent people fleeing for safety, was roughly 100 miles (160 kilometers) by road from the highly populated capital of Port-au-Prince.

“Many homes have been demolished, people have died, and some are in hospitals,” said Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epicenter. “Everyone is out on the street now, and the shocks are coming thick and fast.”

Much of the Caribbean was shocked for a long time. According to eyewitness accounts, it wreaked havoc on schools and homes on Haiti’s southwestern peninsula.

Jerry Chandler, the chief of the country’s civil protection organization, stated, “I can confirm there are dead, but I don’t have an exact toll.”

Residents in the southern hamlet of Les Anglais published photos on social media depicting the remains of concrete buildings, including a church where a ceremony was presumably taking place on Saturday.

The USGS issued a tsunami warning, predicting waves of up to three meters (nearly ten feet) along Haiti’s coastline, but it was quickly lifted.

A magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas in January 2010, killing more than 200,000 people and injuring 300,000 more.

More than a million and a half Haitians have been displaced, posing a huge task for island authorities and the international humanitarian community in a country without a land register or building rules.

Hundreds of thousands of homes were destroyed, as well as administrative buildings and schools, and 60 percent of Haiti’s health-care system.

The country’s primary hospital is still being rebuilt, and voluntary organizations have battled to compensate for the government’s many shortcomings.

The newest tremor occurs just over a month after President Jovenel Moise was slain in his home by a group of gunmen, shattering a country already beset by poverty, gang violence, and Covid-19.

Police said they have arrested 44 persons in connection with the homicide, including 12 Haitian cops, 18 Colombian commandos, and two Americans of Haitian heritage.

The chief of Moise’s security detail is among those jailed in connection with the plot, which is said to have been orchestrated by a gang of Haitians with international contacts.

Several more people have been placed on the wanted list, including a judge from Haiti’s top court. Brief News from Washington Newsday.