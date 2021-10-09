Haiti denounces Trump’s ‘racist’ remarks about migrants.

Former US President Donald Trump’s “racist” claims that migrants from the island nation entering the US would put Americans at danger of catching AIDS have been slammed by Haiti.

“As a result, tens of thousands of migrants have arrived from Haiti. AIDS is a major problem in Haiti “In a Fox News interview on Thursday, Trump stated.

“Many of those people will very certainly have AIDS, and they’re coming into our nation, and we’re doing nothing to stop them,” he said. “It’s like wishing for our country’s demise.” HIV prevalence in Haiti has been continuously falling for the past 15 years, according to World Bank data, and is presently projected to be 1.9 percent among Haitians aged 15 to 49.

The Haitian embassy in Washington denounced Donald J Trump’s “racist and false statement on Haitian migrants in particular, and the Haitian population in general.”

The embassy stated in a statement Friday that “these despicable comments seek only to stir hatred and conflict towards immigrants.”

The arrival in mid-September of more than 30,000 migrants, largely Haitians, who camped out for days under a bridge on the Mexico-Texas border has prompted Republicans to criticize US President Joe Biden’s administration.

They accuse Trump of causing the spike by softening the strict immigration rules enacted by his predecessor.

Over 7,500 Haitian migrants have been deported by US migration services in less than three weeks, with 20% of them being children. The US has chartered 70 planes to fly to the capital, Port-au-Prince, and Cap-Haitien, the island’s second-largest city.

Following Trump’s remarks, the Haitian embassy stated that “decent people… should not remain oblivious to former President Trump’s umpteenth denigration of the Haitian people.”

Trump referred to Haiti and numerous African countries as “shithole countries” during a private meeting in January 2018.