Hair ‘falls out in clumps’ when a teen receives the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

After taking his second dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination, a 19-year-old Thai student has lost all of his hair.

On July 16, Bodin, a Chalong Bay student, said he traveled to the Koh Yao district to receive his second dose of the Sinovac vaccine. The Thai government had not yet initiated an immunization campaign to provide students with the Pfizer vaccine at the time.

While the young man had no adverse reactions to the first treatment, his hair began to fall out in clumps three days after receiving the second.

“My hair began to fall out in clumps around three days following the second vaccine. And when I woke up the next morning, there was a lot of hair on my pillow,” Bodin told The Thaiger.

The 19-year-old sought medical assistance after the occurrence, which revealed that the vaccine had reacted with his white blood cells. He became immunocompromised as a result of the reaction, which had a negative side effect.

In the last four months, Bodin’s hair hasn’t grown back. He claims, however, that his body is healing. His physicians recommended that he get lots of rest and avoid specific foods.

The Sinovac vaccination, which is effective against COVID-19 between 56 and 65 percent of the time, has the same side effects as other vaccines.

According to a study published in The Lancet in February 2021, 17 percent to 21% of patients who received the vaccine had pain and soreness at the injection site. Others reported weariness, diarrhea, and muscle weakness as a result of the vaccine.

One Sinovac vaccine recipient reported an adverse skin reaction with welts after the jab during the Phase 1 clinical study. Antihistamines and steroids were used to treat the ailment, which was cleared in three days. There was no mention of hair loss in the study.

According to a study by Our World In Data, Thailand had fully vaccinated 53.65% of its population against COVID-19 and given at least one dosage to 11.68 percent of its citizens as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Oxford-Astrazeneca, Sinopharm, and Sinovac are now being administered in Thailand.