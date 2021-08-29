H.R. McMaster Warns Against ‘Self-Delusion’ That Withdrawal From Afghanistan Means End of War

H.R. McMaster, a former National Security Advisor, advised against falling into the trap of believing that the departure of soldiers from Afghanistan implies the fight is done.

“Ending our self-delusion and confronting our reality that this endless war, this forever war, has not ended because we left is a really good way to honor our service men and women who gave their lives on a modern-day frontier between barbarism and civilization is a really good way to honor our service men and women who gave their lives on a modern-day frontier between barbarism and civilization,” McMaster, who served under former President Donald Trump, said during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the

EARLIER: Former NSA H.R. McMaster comments on #[email protected]: “We all share blame” for the Afghanistan war, which “finished in self-defeat.” The Afghan conflict has been described as “a one-year war fought 20 times with unsuccessful plans based on erroneous assumptions.” pic.twitter.com/HiwqH4IjQu

August 29, 2021 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress)

He said that the war was a failure, and he chastised both the Trump and Biden administrations for how the American troop pullout was handled.

McMaster also said that in 2017, there was a “sustainable effort” in place to prevent the Taliban from gaining power in Afghanistan, but that then-President Trump abandoned the plan and “doubled down on the same mistakes of the Obama administration.”

He explained, “What we did was surrender to a Jihadist organization and expected there would be no consequences.” “We’re witnessing the results right now.”

McMaster added that the US left the Afghan government and security forces with “psychological hit after psychological blow,” and that it was “impossible” for the Afghan government to “withstand the blows of not being included in the negotiations.”

“What is most regrettable about the Trump administration’s approach, which the Biden administration doubled down on and failed to change, is that on our way out, we actually reinforced the Taliban while weakening the Afghan government and security forces,” he said.

Other politicians and national security professionals have criticized the way the US withdrew its soldiers from Afghanistan, prompting McMaster’s remarks. The withdrawal, according to Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz, will lead to the revival of Al-Qaeda.

On Thursday, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for an attack at Kabul Airport that killed 13 US service members and over 160 Afghans, causing the.