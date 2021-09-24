Guzman, the leader of the Shining Path, was laid to rest in Peru.

Peruvian officials said Friday that Shining Path guerrilla leader Abimael Guzman’s remains has been cremated, marking the end of a brutal chapter in Peruvian history that killed tens of thousands of lives over two decades.

Guzman, known as the Andes’ “Pol Pot” for his acceptance of Cambodian leader Pol Pot’s homicidal techniques, died on September 11 at the age of 86 in a high-security jail where he was serving a life sentence.

In 1992, he was arrested.

Guzman’s bones had been the focus of a legal battle between the state and his imprisoned spouse Elena Iparraguirre, a former Shining Path second-in-command.

She had requested that the body be returned to her for burial.

However, officials were afraid that Guzman’s tomb could serve as a rallying point for any remaining supporters, so his body was incinerated and the ashes scattered in the Pacific Ocean.

In the event of a public security threat, Congress approved a law last Friday granting authorities final say over the remains of prisoners convicted of “terrorist.”

Peru’s prosecutor’s office ordered the remains to be incinerated within 24 hours on Thursday, thereby ending the formal investigation into his death.

According to the interior ministry, the cremation took place on Friday in a Naval hospital outside of Lima.

Interior Minister Juan Carrasco and Justice Minister Anibal Torres were in attendance.

Carrasco tweeted on the occasion, “Today, more than ever, we remember the thousands of Peruvians martyred by terror.”

Under heavy police protection, the body was transported from the morgue to the Crematory.

Images of a corpse wrapped in plastic being transferred to a black bag before being placed in the furnace were provided by the interior ministry.

Guzman, a former philosophy professor, was the mastermind behind the Maoist guerrilla group’s bloody 20-year struggle to topple Peru’s government from 1980 to 2000.

In 1984, he ordered the slaughter of 117 residents of an Andean community, which was one of his most heinous acts.

Despite being detained in separate prisons, Guzman and Iparraguirre were apprehended together in September 1992 and married in 2010.

He died of double pneumonia, an illness that causes inflammation in both lungs and has been linked to Covid-19.

Right-wing MPs have demanded to view his remains since his death, amid allegations that the country’s new leftist President, Pedro Castillo, sympathizes with the Shining Path — an allegation he categorically denies.

The officials have not said what will happen to his ashes.