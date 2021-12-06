Gurnah, the Nobel Laureate in Literature, will be honored in the United Kingdom.

Abdulrazak Gurnah, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature, will accept his award in London on Monday.

Gurnah, 72, earned the Literature Prize in October for his uncompromising portrayal of colonialism’s ravages and the struggle of refugees in his works.

Mikaela Kumlin Granit, the Swedish ambassador to London, will present the writer with his Nobel prize and certificate at 1200 GMT at her official residence, ahead of the major awards event in Oslo on December 10.

A monetary award of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million) is also included in the prize.

Due to “uncertainty regarding the course of the pandemic,” the Nobel Foundation stated in September that the winners for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and economics would receive their prizes in their home countries for the second year in a row.

Gurnah became the fifth African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, with J.M. Coetzee of South Africa taking the prize in 2003.

Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, an island off the coast of east Africa that is now part of Tanzania, and moved to the United Kingdom as a refugee in the late 1960s, eventually gaining British citizenship.

Gurnah was honored by the Swedish Academy “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the impacts of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents,” according to the Swedish Academy.

“I write about these conditions because I want to write about human connections and… what individuals go through while they’re rebuilding their life,” Gurnah said at a press conference in London following his triumph.

Anders Olsson, the head of the Nobel committee at the Academy, said Gurnah’s works had special significance in 2020, when a record 82 million people fled wars, persecution, and violence.

When the Nobel Prize was announced, Gurnah told AFP, “It’s a huge honor.”

“It suggests that anything is persuading or successfully reaching out to others, which is exactly what the work aims to do. I adore it, and I’m ecstatic about it.” He urged Europe to recognize African refugees as people who “came out of necessity” and who “quite plainly… have something to give” after winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

He’s also spoken out against Brexit and the “Windrush” controversy, in which Caribbean immigrants were targeted by the government in recent years despite having entered the country legitimately in the 1950s and 1960s.

“I’m speaking because this is how I’d speak if I’d won the Nobel Peace Prize or not. I’m not acting; I’m just speaking what I think “.. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.