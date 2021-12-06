Gurnah, the Nobel Laureate in Literature, has been awarded a medal in the United Kingdom.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah got his Nobel Prize for Literature award in a small ceremony conducted in London on Monday.

Gurnah got the prestigious award in October for his uncompromising portrayal of colonialism’s ravages and the struggle of refugees in his novels.

At a ceremony at her official house, the 72-year-old author bowed before Sweden’s ambassador to Britain, Mikaela Kumlin Granit, who presented him with his medal and diploma.

He smiled as he proudly displayed the trophy to standing ovations and posed for photographers.

Gurnah would have received his reward from Sweden’s king in the traditional manner, but coronavirus restrictions prevented him from traveling for the second year in a row.

“Since you are unable to travel to Stockholm, your Nobel Prize medal and diploma have been delivered to you today,” Granit explained.

On December 10, a major awards event will be held in Stockholm, during which Gurnah’s accomplishments will be discussed in detail.

The prize also includes a monetary award of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million, or 973,000 euros).

Gurnah became the fifth African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, with South African writer J.M. Coetzee taking the prize in 2003.

Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, an island off the coast of east Africa that is now part of Tanzania, and moved to the United Kingdom as a refugee in the late 1960s, eventually gaining British citizenship.

Gurnah was honored by the Swedish Academy “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the impacts of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents,” according to the Swedish Academy.

“I write about these conditions because I want to write about human connections and… what individuals go through while they’re rebuilding their life,” Gurnah said at a press conference in London following his triumph.

Anders Olsson, the head of the Nobel committee at the Academy, said Gurnah’s works had special significance in 2020, when a record 82 million people fled wars, persecution, and violence.

When the Nobel Prize was announced, Gurnah told AFP, “It’s a huge honor.”

“It suggests that anything is persuading or successfully reaching out to others, which is exactly what the work aims to do. I adore it, and I’m ecstatic about it.” He urged Europe to recognize African refugees as people who “came out of necessity” and who “quite plainly… have something to give” after winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

He's also spoken out against Brexit and the "Windrush" incident, which involved Caribbean immigration.