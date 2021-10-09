Gurnah, a Nobel Laureate, promises to keep talking about migration.

Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Nobel Laureate, committed on Friday to continue speaking out on migration and other contentious issues, calling Brexit “a mistake” and European countries’ actions “inhumane.”

The 72-year-old novelist, whose work has been entrenched in colonialism and immigration for decades, won literature’s highest honor on Thursday for his uncompromising depiction of their impacts on the refugee experience.

“I write about these conditions because I want to write about human connections and… what individuals go through while they’re rebuilding their life,” he said at a press conference in London.

He remarked of receiving the award, “I had no idea it was going to happen.” “You write your finest work and hope it succeeds and does well.” However, the celebrated author of ten novels and a collection of short tales was quick to note out that he would continue to speak openly about the challenges that have formed his work and worldview.

“I’m speaking because this is how I’d speak whether or not I’d won the Nobel Prize.” I’m not acting; I’m just speaking what I think.” Gurnah, the fifth African-born Nobel Laureate in literature, escaped Zanzibar in late 1967 and eventually acquired British citizenship.

He learned English on the Indian Ocean islands, which was a British colony until union with Tanzania, while growing up speaking Swahili.

Despite writing his fiction in English, Gurnah maintains ties to his homeland and an identity created by it, which has influenced his works.

“I’m from Zanzibar,” he explained, “and there’s no doubt in my mind about that.”

“I’ve spent the most of my working and living life in the United Kingdom. However, that isn’t entirely what your imagined or fictional existence entails.

“As a result, I don’t believe the question of where you come from answers the question of what your employment entails.”

Gurnah claimed that while there is less overt racism and increased knowledge of the issue in the UK after more than five decades, the country’s institutions are “just as cruel and authoritarian as they were.”

He noted the “Windrush” controversy, in which Caribbean immigrants were targeted by the government in recent years despite having entered the country legitimately in the 1950s and 1960s, and the unfriendly treatment of asylum seekers.

“This just appears to me to be more of the same nastiness,” the writer observed.

In the meantime, Gurnah said he was “distrustful of the power” motivating Britain’s exit. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.