Guo Laoshi, a TikTok star in China, has been banned as the country’s entertainment purge continues.

On Thursday, a controversial livestreamer with over seven million followers on Douyin—version China’s of TikTok—was abruptly removed off social media networks, as regulators continued to purge the country’s entertainment industry.

Social media users who have been following some of the country’s major changes over the last week have began to wonder what the country’s ruling party leadership considers to be appropriate entertainment.

Guo Laoshi, or “Teacher Guo,” a streamer in her twenties, earned a cult following on Douyin and other sites for her style as a “anti-celebrity,” someone who didn’t conform to popular conventions by wearing minimal makeup and rejecting a normal feminine appearance.

Guo, from central China’s Hubei province, videotaped herself lip-syncing pop tunes and creating strange expressions while sampling various meals. In her short movies, she made news by smelling her own feet or doing other performative comedy.

When a screenshot of her personal Weibo account revealed that she had been “permanently banned” from Douyin for “violating community norms,” her millions of fans learned of her fate.

Guo wrote, unsure of the laws she had broken, “Give me an explanation.” “I’m not guilty.”

Her Weibo account was suspended shortly after, but it’s unclear if the suspension is indefinite.

Guo’s demise was seen as part of the continuous cleansing of China’s internet and celebrity culture by users following the recent massive cleanse. However, several critics questioned whether the anti-regulation effort had gone too far.

“What is the point of banning her? She never cheated or stole from anyone. You didn’t have to watch her if you thought her content was beneath you,” one user remarked.

“The entire viral internet sector is collapsing,” said another.

“She became viral for no cause and had a cult following for no reason,” a third Weibo user added. She should’ve been deported a long time ago.”

On Thursday, China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NTRA) informed broadcasters that the country’s megastars’ incomes needed to be regulated, and that tax evaders should be punished.

The new criteria from the broadcast watchdog will prohibit programming that is deemed “vulgar” or “unhealthy,” with the campaign aiming to foster a sense of patriotism by removing celebrities from platforms whose views are deemed politically incorrect—or differ from the government’s tight guidelines. This is a condensed version of the information.