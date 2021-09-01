Gunmen kidnap 73 students from a high school in the northwest of Nigeria.

Nigerian gunmen seized 73 students on Wednesday after assaulting a high school in the country’s northwest, the latest in a spate of mass kidnappings aimed at students.

Kidnapping for ransom by armed gangs known as bandits has become a dreadful trend in northwest and central Nigeria, with about 1,000 students kidnapped this year – the majority of whom were ultimately released.

A big gang of gunmen stormed a secondary school in Kaya, Zamfara State’s Maradun region, late Wednesday morning, abducting 73 students, according to the state police.

“The abduction occurred when a big number of armed criminals invaded the school,” said Mohammed Shehu, a police official.

He stated that police and military rescue teams were collaborating to try to free the students.

According to state communications commissioner Ibrahim Dosara, some nighttime road travel restrictions were implemented, and primary and secondary schools were temporarily closed.

Tit-for-tat attacks and community raids between nomadic herders and local farmers who struggle over water and land have plagued the Northwest and Central states for years.

However, with the advent of massive criminal gangs who steal cattle, raid and loot villages, and kidnap for ransom, violence has increased dramatically.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a former soldier who was first elected in 2015, is under fire for insecurity, and the military has launched military operations and air strikes on bandit camps, but attacks and kidnappings have continued.

Four states in the northwest, including Zamfara, have imposed limitations to combat banditry, including limiting motorcycle traffic, prohibiting some gasoline sales, and stopping livestock markets and transportation.

During abduction attacks, armed gangs frequently arrive on motorcycles and engage in castle rustling.

They operate out of camps hidden in the woodlands of northwest Nigeria, raiding and abducting people in one state before crossing back into another with their victims.

Bandits have targeted schools, seminaries, and colleges around the region this year, herding children and students deep into woodland hideouts while negotiating ransom payments.

Many students have just been released after being held captive for weeks or months. Hundreds of people are still being kept.

After being kidnapped from an agricultural college in August, 18 students from Zamfara were released last week.

Last week, gunmen released over 100 pupils kidnapped in May from an Islamic seminary in northwest Niger State and 32 kids kidnapped in July from a Baptist school in Kaduna State.

The bandits are in it for the money, and they have found it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.