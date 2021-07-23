Guinea is the second country to withdraw a team from the Olympics due to COVID fears.

Guinea announced on Wednesday that it would withdraw its Olympic team from the 2020 Tokoyo Games due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sanoussy Bantama Sow, Guinea’s Minister of Sports, made the statement in a letter to the president of the Guinean Olympic Committee. The reason for their departure, according to Sow, is the increased frequency of COVID-19 cases in Japan.

“Due to the reappearance of COVID variations, the government, worried for the health of Guinean athletes, has regretfully chosen to cancel Guinea’s participation in the 32nd Olympic Games set for Tokyo,” according to the statement, as reported by the Associated Press.

Aissata Deen Conte, a runner, Fatoumata Lamarana Toure and Mamadou Tahirou Bah, a freestyle wrestler, Fatoumata Yarie Camara, and Mamadou Samba Bah, a judo martial artist, made up Guinea’s Olympic team.

Guinea became the second country to withdraw from the Olympics due to the coronavirus. In early April, North Korea chose not to participate in the Games.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.