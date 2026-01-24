Guest Surprised by 2am Request to Witness Northern Lights on Airbnb Stay

An Airbnb guest was left in shock after receiving a late-night message from her host, instructing her to “go out NOW” at 2am. The unexpected text sent the traveller into the snowy night, but what followed would make the experience unforgettable.

Aurelie Bouti had booked an Airbnb in Rovaniemi, Lapland, during her trip to Finland. After settling in for the night, she was suddenly urged by her host to step outside in the early hours of the morning. Confused but intrigued, she bundled up in her winter coat, hat, and gloves before heading out into the frigid air to see what had prompted the urgent request.

As she ventured into the snow, Bouti discovered the reason behind the late-night message: the stunning northern lights, a spectacle she later described as the most beautiful display she had ever seen. In a TikTok video she shared, Bouti reflected on the moment, saying, “Receiving a text at 2am telling us to step outside and witness the most beautiful northern lights I’ve ever seen, the kind of spontaneous middle-of-the-night moment I’ll never forget.”

Host’s Effort Praised, But Some Concerned

The host’s thoughtful gesture, ensuring guests didn’t miss such a rare natural phenomenon, drew praise from many viewers. One person commented, “Amazing host but if I got that text without context in the middle of the night, I would have had a heart attack.” Another added, “That’s awesome they gave you this experience in case you would’ve missed it!”

However, not everyone was as enthusiastic about the timing of the message. Some users remarked on the potential for panic if the text had been received without prior explanation, jokingly suggesting they might have feared the worst. A fourth user humorously added, “If I saw that text, I’d think there was a serial killer or something.”

National Geographic also chimed in on the post, commenting, “What a special moment,” highlighting the uniqueness of the experience.

This surprising and delightful twist on a typical Airbnb stay is a reminder of the unpredictable yet sometimes extraordinary moments that can arise when staying in a private home, far from the predictability of hotels and conventional accommodations.