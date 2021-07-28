Guatemalan authorities have canceled an order for Russian vaccines.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei stated Tuesday that the country’s order for a second batch of eight million Russian-made Covid-19 vaccinations has been canceled due to a prior order’s delivery delay.

The president informed reporters that his government had renegotiated its contract with Moscow, and that instead of buying the additional eight million Sputnik V doses as stipulated in the original arrangement, he would instead engage with other pharmaceutical companies.

The canceled purchase, according to Giammattei, equated to the “50 percent that was intended to be spent on Sputnik vaccinations.”

“Now that that commitment (with Russia) has been released this year, we will be investing that money in the ongoing discussions with other companies,” he says.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund received $79.6 million from Guatemala for eight million doses of Sputnik V. However, just 550,000 vaccinations have been delivered so far.

The government’s delay drew criticism and calls for a probe, while ombudsman Jordan Rodas and dozens of social, educational, and humanitarian organizations sought Giammattei’s resignation.

As a result, Guatemala renegotiated the contracts, which were for a total of 16 million vaccines, according to Russia.

According to the new contract, the eight million doses that have already been paid for will arrive by the end of the year, and his government is currently negotiating with Johnson & Johnson, Modern, and Pfizer for the remaining vaccinations.

He also stated that the “state of prevention” policy put in place two weeks ago to assist curb the pandemic’s spread has been lifted.

Several constitutional guarantees, including as demonstrations, meetings, and the carrying of firearms, have been suspended due to the state of prevention.

Despite the Russian vaccinations being delayed, Guatemala has received over three million doses, including donations from the US, India, Israel, and Mexico, as well as purchases from the UN’s Covax program.

However, the immunization program in the Latin American country has halted, with only about one million individuals having got both doses.

Guatemala, which has a population of 17 million people, has seen 355,223 cases of Covid-19 and 10,174 deaths since the outbreak began.