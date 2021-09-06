Guantanamo, where the ‘War on Terror’ is still being waged in military tribunals.

The US “war on terror” is still being waged on a stretch of hilly scrubland in southeast Cuba known as Guantanamo Bay, twenty years after the September 11 attacks.

Within months of the attacks, the US picked up hundreds of people suspected of having ties to the perpetrators of the attacks and detained them at the US naval facility.

They were designated as “enemy combatants” with no rights, and the only timetable for their release, if at all, was “the end of the war on terror,” which, officially, is still happening, according to then-vice president Dick Cheney.

The majority of the 780 suspects who had been held in cages and bare cells have already been released, often after more than a decade of being held without being charged.

Today, 39 people remain in custody, some of whom were promised release but never received it, some of whom were expecting for it, and 12 of whom Washington considers to be dangerous Al-Qaeda officials, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the claimed 9/11 plot mastermind.

Their trials have begun under President Joe Biden, following a hiatus caused primarily by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The pre-trial hearings for Mohammed and four others will begin on September 7, only days before the anniversary of the attack, following a 17-month hiatus.

However, there is no guarantee that a verdict will be handed down for the five by next year’s or the following year’s 21st anniversary of the attack.

The military trials system in charge of the 12 suspected Al-Qaeda officials has proven chaotic, unwieldy, and frequently in violation of US law, to the point that only two people have been convicted in 20 years.

The commissions, according to Benjamin Farley, a Defense Department lawyer who represents one of the five defendants in the 9/11 trial, are “an costly and failed exercise in ad hoc justice.”

The trials have been tainted by allegations that the government delayed and altered evidence and wiretapped defense attorneys. However, the largest cloud hanging over the cases is that defendants claim they were brutally tortured by their captors, tarnishing the prosecution.

The Center for Constitutional Rights’ Shayana Kadidal remarked, “I think everyone on all sides realizes the commissions are a disaster.”

She told AFP that the 10 could spend the rest of their life at Guantanamo because of the problems.

Guantanamo has become a nuisance and an embarrassment for the US government, with accusations of widespread human rights violations coming from all over the world.

The facility was based in the CIA’s controversial campaign to seize Al-Qaeda suspects for secret rendition to its “black sites” scattered around the world. It was isolated on a rocky beach miles from the main Guantanamo naval base. Brief News from Washington Newsday.