Guaido is concentrating on pushing back the election date in Venezuela.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido sees moving Venezuela’s presidential elections forward as the best way to resolve the country’s political and economic challenges.

Representatives from the opposition and President Nicolas Maduro’s government are meeting in Mexico with the help of Norway to break the deadlock.

The presidential election is currently scheduled for 2024. Guaido, on the other hand, told AFP that he wants one “as soon as feasible,” possibly in December.

“The presidential election is what will resolve the problem for Venezuelans,” stated the lawmaker, who came into the scene in January 2019 when he declared himself interim president using his position as National Assembly speaker.

The opposition-controlled legislature had rejected Maduro’s reelection bid in 2018 in a largely regarded as rigged election, branding him a usurper.

Guaido, 38, who is recognized by approximately 60 countries as Venezuela’s acting president, said, “An election calendar that transforms an election into a real solution is part of the process” of the Mexico negotiations.

“The genesis of the problem is the non-election of 2018, and the conflict is an executive usurpation,” he continued.

Whether or not he runs as the opposition candidate, Guaido stated that “we will have a single candidate, a united process.”

Guaido believes that a democratic candidate with 70 to 80 percent voter support would win a trustworthy election “with the bare minimum of credibility.”

Maduro has said he will not move the election date forward, but he may be pushed to do so in exchange for respite from foreign sanctions.

Maduro might possibly face a recall referendum next year, at the halfway point of his presidential term.

“It would be a solution to the non-election of 2018, which we owe to all Venezuelans,” Guaido stated.

The first are municipal and gubernatorial elections in November, which the opposition has yet to commit to.

Maduro has made steps to demonstrate that the elections will be free and fair by selecting two members of the opposition to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The CNE also revoked a three-year ban on the Democratic Unity Table (MUD), an opposition coalition that won parliamentary elections in 2015, ending Maduro’s socialist bloc’s 15-year control.

Guaido, on the other hand, believes it is too soon to put faith in the CNE.

“The conditions are not in place to term the event on November 21st an election,” Guaido added.

Nonetheless, he has.