Groves, an Australian swimmer, claims she was molested as a teenager.

An Australian swimmer who walked out of the Tokyo Olympics to protest “misogynistic perverts” stated she was abused by someone still working in the sport when she was 13 years old.

Madeline Groves, a butterfly specialist who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said in an interview with ABC that she was sexually molested by a swimming official when she was a teenager.

She said she was speaking out after learning about a separate ABC investigation into former elite swimming coach John Wright, who is suspected of sexually assaulting teenage boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

Wright was arrested and put in custody in October on charges of previous child sexual assault.

“I believe that after reading the report on the John Wright case, there is this mindset that this is a historical issue that doesn’t exist anymore and that times have changed,” Groves said.

“However, I don’t believe that is always the case. Because I was molested by an adult male when I was minor on several occasions.

“I didn’t feel like there was anyone I could tell about it at the time.” And there’s no one in swimming with whom I’d trust sharing that information right now.” She refused to name the alleged abuser, but said he still worked in the swimming industry and that the abuse began when she was 13 and continued until she was 18.

“I haven’t filed a complaint against this person,” she stated.

“I believe my previous experience with making complaints about other people in sports was so depressing that I didn’t think making a complaint about this guy would be any different.”

Groves’ withdrawal from the Australian Olympic trials in June startled her colleagues.

“You can no longer abuse young women and girls, body shame them, or medically gaslight them, and expect them to represent you so you can collect your annual bonus,” she stated at the time. “It’s UP!” says the narrator. Swimming Australia met with her after that and established an independent commission to look into concerns involving women and girls, while conceding that “inappropriate behavior” had occurred over decades.

“Resolute in its commitment to consistently enhance our sport to guarantee it is a safe and thriving environment for all participants from the grassroots through to the elite level,” it told the broadcaster for Wednesday’s program.

"Swimming Australia has created an independent panel of experts to explore concerns concerning women and girls' swimming experiences," it says.