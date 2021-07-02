Groom Dies in Front of Terrified Bride at Wedding Altar

A woman has spoken up about her grief after her terminally ill fiancée died at the altar just minutes before their wedding.

When the tragedy struck, Alison Wynn, 38, was about to marry her boyfriend of 21 years in the Scottish town of Saltcoats on June 25.

Doctors informed Paul Wynn, who has 11 children with Alison Wynn, that he had cancer just eight days before the wedding.

The 57-year-old was told that the cancer had progressed to his pancreas and that he only had six weeks to two months to live.

After learning of the sad news, the pair, who had been engaged since October 2019, moved their wedding date up from July 16 to guarantee they could marry in the time they had left together.

Alison Wynn told Ayrshire Live, “If I had known we didn’t have much time, I would have attempted to schedule the wedding for the beginning of the week.” “He never received any treatment.”

Alison Wynn noticed Paul Wynn had fallen unwell and was slumped in a wheelchair as she walked down the aisle.

She claimed, “By the time I came to him, I had called his name a couple of times.”

“He didn’t turn around, he didn’t look at me, and I felt something wasn’t right, so I started crying and calling his name, and we both knew something wasn’t right.”

Alison Wynn claimed she delayed about 10 minutes before walking down the aisle after realizing she’d left her flowers at home and enlisting the help of a friend to deliver them to the site.

“By the time I got my flowers and walked up the steps, it was too late. Everything appeared to be in order, though Paul appeared to be a little uneasy at this point, and his kilt had been loosened a little to make him feel more at ease,” she explained.

“He had been put into the elevator in an office chair and taken up the stairs because he had no stamina to climb up to the room. According to what I was told, he was out of breath and struggling.”

CPR and a defibrillator were used to try to resuscitate him, but they were unsuccessful.

Alison. This is a condensed version of the information.