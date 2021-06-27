Groom cancels wedding and marries another bride the next day.

A guy in India is said to have called off his wedding just before the ceremony because the bride’s family had not prepared a dish he requested.

To add insult to injury, the groom later that day married another woman, according to the New Indian Express.

According to the newspaper, Ramakant Patra, 27, arrived with a traditional wedding procession in Sukinda, an Odisha town in the Jajpur district, on Wednesday to marry a woman.

When he and his family arrived, they were greeted by the bride’s family and escorted to lunch before the wedding.

According to the newspaper, the groom’s wedding party had insisted that mutton curry be included in the wedding feast.

As a result, when the food was not ready, an argument erupted, which quickly escalated. Patra then put the wedding off because he couldn’t be persuaded to change his decision.

He and his family went to Sukinda to stay with a relative for the rest of the day.

Before coming home to Rebanapalaspal in the nearby Keonjhar region, he married another wife that night.

This isn’t the first time a wedding has been called off at the last minute in India.

Also this week, a bride in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh reportedly refused to marry after learning that the groom had impaired vision.

The wedding was reportedly planned by the couple’s families, which is usual on the Indian subcontinent.

The bride and her family got suspicious when they realized the groom, Shivam, was wearing spectacles on the wedding day, according to a report.

They decided to put him to the test by having him read a newspaper without his glasses on, and when it became evident that he needed them, the bride’s family decided to call the wedding off.

Earlier this month, another woman in Uttar Pradesh called off her wedding after the groom and his friends arrived drunk at the wedding venue.

The bride and the family reportedly initially ignored their inebriated state, but when the man tried to force the bride to dance with him on stage prior to exchanging vows, she refused.

He reportedly then caused a scene, prompting the bride to walk out and call the wedding off.

