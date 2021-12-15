Grindr was fined $7 million for sharing personal information about users with potential ad partners.

Grindr was fined $7.16 million by a Norwegian data privacy watchdog body on Wednesday for exchanging sensitive personal user data with potential advertising partners without users’ authorization.

The release of the information is in violation of the European Union’s strict privacy standards, and the Norwegian Data Protection Authority has levied its biggest fine to date as a result of the breach.

In 2020, Norway’s Consumer Council filed a complaint against the California-based company, which operates a dating app for homosexual, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, for sharing user data such as GPS whereabouts, residences, ages, gender, and app use with third parties.

Users of Grindr were not specifically asked if they consented to their data being shared with third parties “for behavioral advertisement,” and “were obliged to accept the privacy agreement in its entirety to use the app.”

Furthermore, the watchdog stated that information on data sharing with third parties “was not correctly provided to users,” which is in violation of EU requirements for “valid consent.” This information allowed app users to be recognized, and it may be shared with third parties in the future.

According to the BBC, the data revelation was unusually intrusive because data concerning a person’s sexual orientation is part of a unique category subject to a certain level of protection under EU rules.

Grindr stated that the agency’s findings were based on consent policies from years ago, not current practices, and that it is exploring its next steps, which may include an appeal.

Grindr’s chief privacy officer, Shane Wiley, said the data watchdog “relies on a series of erroneous findings, introduces various unproven legal views, and the proposed fine is thus still utterly out of proportion with those flawed findings.”

Finn Myrstad, director of digital policy at the Consumer Council, said the Data Protection Authority’s ruling “sends a strong signal to all companies engaging in commercial spying.”

“It is remarkable that the DPA has to convince Grindr that its users are LGBT+ and that this fact is not a commodity to be bartered,” said Ala Krinickyte of the nonprofit European Center for Digital Rights.

“Protecting users’ interests and ensuring that we put them in charge of their personal data have always been our top priority,” Grindr stated in a statement.

“We’ve also taken a proactive approach to adoption.” This is a condensed version of the information.