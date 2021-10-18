Greta Thunberg’s ‘Rickrolling’ Climate Concert Is ‘Fantastic,’ Says Rick Astley.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish activist, kicked off a worldwide climate concert by “Rickrolling” in the name of climate activism, earning Rick Astley’s approval.

Thunberg and Fridays for Future’s Andreas Magnusson took the stage in Stockholm on Saturday to play Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” as part of the youth-led Climate Live 2021 concert series. Climate Live’s TikTok account released a video of them on stage.

Astley shared a video of Thunberg crushing it on stage on Twitter on Sunday, calling her dance movements and song performance “amazing.”

“Rickrolling” has become a popular online joke that comprises an out-of-context appearance of Rick Astley’s 1987 song “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Thunberg’s concert was a parody of the meme that enraged the crowd, as the footage showed people cheering her on enthusiastically. Her performance also marked the first of 19 concerts set to raise awareness and put pressure on world leaders ahead of COP26, a United Nations climate conference set to start at the end of October in Glasgow.

Prior to the United Nations gathering, Thunberg and other climate activists have been exerting increasing pressure. The United Kingdom’s Environment Agency warned on Wednesday that if world leaders do not take stronger climate mitigation measures, more flooding and droughts would occur.

In a report to the British government, the agency’s chair, Emma Howard Boyd, declared, “It’s adapt or perish.”