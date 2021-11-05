Greta Thunberg Leads Thousands Of Climate Protesters Into COP26 In Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg and tens of thousands of climate activists marched through Glasgow on Friday to protest the lack of climate action as they marched to the UN COP26 session.

At 11:30 a.m. GMT, protesters gathered at Kelvingrove Park and proceeded about 20 minutes to the conference venue, chanting “We are unstoppable, another world is conceivable.” The march was planned by Fridays for Future Scotland, notwithstanding Thunberg’s leadership.

As the focus of COP26 events switches to the impact of climate change on future generations, the demonstration served as a reminder of the mounting pressure on world leaders to battle global warming as the summit nears its close.

According to The Washington Post, Thunberg described COP26 as a “failure,” “exclusionary,” and “a global north green wash festival” during the demonstration.

“It is no secret that COP26 was a flop,” Thunberg added. “It should be self-evident that the same tactics that got us into this mess in the first place will not get us out of it.” Many impoverished countries, who will be the most affected by climate change, were unable to attend owing to COVID restrictions, prompting youth climate campaigners to call COP26 the “most discriminatory” U.N. climate summit ever.

However, some leaders’ rhetoric does not reflect this.

The president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, Manish Bapna, told the Washington Post that countries have already made significant pledges to stop deforestation, reduce methane emissions, and stop funding for fossil fuel projects in other countries.

“COP26 is likely to exceed expectations compared to where we were a few months ago, in no little part because I believe we’ve seen a few countries — a few major countries — step up,” Bapna added.

With only one week till the climate summit, campaigners are waiting to see what the future holds for the entire world as they continue to press leaders.