Greenland prohibits oil exploration, citing the need to address the “climate crisis.”

According to the Associated Press, Greenland’s government has decided to halt all oil exploration off the island as a “natural step” in its commitment to “taking the climate catastrophe seriously.”

Despite the fact that no oil has been discovered off the coast of Greenland, officials there believe that undiscovered but possibly vast oil reserves could enable the autonomous Danish region establish financial independence from the Scandinavian country. Denmark provides Greenland with a $540 million annual subsidy.

As the ice around the island continues to recede due to global warming, oil and mineral riches may be discovered, reducing Greenland’s need on the subsidy. Greenland’s left-wing government, on the other hand, stated that it “wants to accept co-responsibility for fighting the global climate issue.”

“Oil isn’t the way of the future. Renewable energy is the way of the future, and we have a lot to gain in that regard,” the administration stated.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The decision to halt oil exploration was made on June 24, but it was only announced publicly on Thursday.

Although the island’s remote position and extreme weather have hindered development, the US Geological Survey thinks that there could be 17.5 billion undiscovered barrels of oil and 148 trillion cubic feet of natural gas off Greenland.

Since April’s legislative election, the current administration, led by the Inuit Ataqatigiit party, has started delivering on electoral promises, including halting plans for uranium mining in southern Greenland.

Greenland still has four active hydrocarbon exploration licenses, which it must keep as long as the licensees are exploring. They are owned by two tiny businesses.

Greenpeace, an environmental organization, praised the government’s decision to halt oil drilling, calling it “wonderful.”

Greenpeace Nordic’s general secretary, Mads Flarup Christensen, told weekly Danish tech magazine Ingenioeren, “And my sense is that the licenses that are left have extremely limited potential.”

Denmark makes foreign, defense, and security policy decisions, as well as providing an annual grant to Greenland that accounts for almost two-thirds of the Arctic island’s GDP.