Greek villagers who have been “abandoned” flee the raging fires with trepidation.

As fire rages down a mountainside and engulfs the first houses, a police car siren begs for the final residents of the village of Gouves on the Greek island of Evia to leave.

“I don’t want to, I don’t want to,” cries a woman on her porch, unable to find the strength to flee even as the sky turns orange with the approaching fire.

On Sunday, the fires continued to burn uncontrollably across vast swaths of Evia island, forcing hundreds of people to flee to the beach.

Despite the police’s repeated requests to leave, several people joined the battle, and approximately ten men were digging, cutting, and pulling out branches in an attempt to halt the blazing fire.

They unrolled water hoses fed by agricultural pick-ups in a human chain, anxious to rescue their livelihood.

“The villages will definitely burn if people leave,” says Yannis Selimis, a young guy from Gouves. “God has us in his hands.”

A lack of official response sparked outrage.

“Which authorities are you referring to? Which firefighters are we talking about? One local shouts, “Do you see anyone here?”

Triantafyllos Konstantinos, 46, adds, “They burned our paradise.” He sighs, “We’re done.”

“It’s a tragedy. As the fire continues to advance on residential areas near the island’s northern coastlines, Nikos Papaioannou declares, “We’re all going to the sea.”

As automobiles try to get to the beach at Gouves, they travel through a massive cloud of smoke.

A ferry boat parked on the beach and a battleship off the shore are ready to rescue these people who have become refugees in their own country a few kilometers distant.

They wait, unsure if they would make it to the mainland by Sunday evening.

Cleopatra Plapouta declares, “Evia is finished.” “People are fighting on their own. “There isn’t a single firefighter inside the villages,” she laments, shielding herself from the dense smoke and ash with a scarf and a mask.

Her spouse shouts, “We’ve been burning for a week!” “The fire started 60 kilometers away!” says the narrator. “Sixty kilometers!”

The greying man, shirtless, makes despondent gestures. “It’s incredible!” exclaims the speaker. They burned it down! It was a paradise!”

The first day the airplanes appeared, according to Maria Moushogianni, who operates a seaside hotel where she is sheltering two family who have abandoned their homes.

“They deserted us and lied to us!” The 66-year-old woman, who is clutching her white cat, adds, “I’m going to close the hotel and leave.” “If at all possible, this evening.”