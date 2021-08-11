Greece’s wildfires are “slowly coming under control,” according to the mayor.

Hundreds of firemen were battling two enormous wildfires in Greece on Wednesday, one of which had been burning for nine days and had displaced hundreds of people and caused incalculable damage.

Greek fire crews were battling blazes on the island of Evia and in the rough terrain of the Peloponnese peninsula with the help of a large international force.

“I believe we can conclude that the fire fronts are gradually coming under control,” Yiannis Kontzias, mayor of the Evia town of Istiaia, told state television ERT.

“We saw the sun for the first time in days yesterday,” he said, alluding to massive smoke clouds that had engulfed homes and impeded water drops from firefighting planes.

The situation was much more hazardous in Gortynia, a hilly part of the Peloponnese with dense forests and deep ravines.

The deputy governor for the Arcadia area, Christos Lambropoulos, said the focus was on preventing the fire from spreading to the densely forested Mount Mainalo.

“At the moment, villages do not appear to be in danger… “However, situations vary hourly,” he told ERT.

Three people were killed in the recent fires, which occurred during Greece’s worst heatwave in decades.

Many people here acknowledge that international assistance was crucial in averting a worsening calamity.

So far, the EU and other nations have sent 21 planes, 250 vehicles, and around 1,200 firefighters, with some of them expected to arrive by Friday.

Nearly 600 firemen from the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany were added to Gortynia’s forces on Wednesday.

According to the fire department, another 60 firefighters were battling a smaller fire near Laconia, in the southeastern Peloponnese.

Nearly 900 firemen, including Cypriots, Moldovans, Poles, Serbs, Slovaks, Romanians, and Ukrainians, were deployed in Evia to fight the wildfires. A fleet of seven planes and helicopters from Serbia, Sweden, and Switzerland provided help.

In Greece, there have been mounting calls for key public safety officials to go, despite the fact that they said the country was well-prepared as late as June.

“(Our resources were) more powerful than they’d ever been. On Tuesday, civil protection deputy minister Nikos Hardalias said, “We had an operationally unique circumstance with 586 fires in eight days during the worst weather phenomenon in 40 years.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized to the country this week for any "shortcomings" in the government's reaction.