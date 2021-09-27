Greece will announce a new defense agreement with France, according to the Prime Minister.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said late Monday that Athens and Paris are likely to unveil a weapons pact on Tuesday morning that will extend their strategic collaboration.

During a visit to Paris, Mitsotakis told state television ERT, “We are headed towards a substantial deepening of the strategic partnership between Greece and France.”

He stated, “Announcements will be made tomorrow morning at the Elysee Palace” with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to Greek reports earlier in the day, the new contract might include the sale of Belharra frigates and possibly Gowind corvettes, which would help a French defense industry still reeling from the humiliating loss of a multibillion-dollar submarine order from Australia.

In addition to a 2.5-billion-euro ($2.9-billion) agreement for 12 used and six new Rafales struck in January, Mitsotakis announced a surprise acquisition of six French-made Rafale jets this month.

Greece’s increasing arms program is intended to resist Turkish challenges in the eastern Mediterranean, which France has been one of the few EU countries to publicly back in recent months.

Mitsotakis, for his part, has endorsed Macron’s desire for a European force.

He told ERT that the desire for European strategic autonomy is “absolutely important.”

“Europe has an obligation to be able to act independently if it so desires,” the PM said, adding that Greece and France would be “at the forefront” of such an effort.