Greece Opens Its First Asylum Seekers’ “Closed” Camp.

Greece will open the first of five new “closed” migrant camps on Saturday, despite opposition from rights groups who claim the severe access restrictions are excessive.

Surveillance cameras, x-ray scanners, and magnetic doors surround the new camp on the Greek island of Samos, which is surrounded by barbed wire fencing.

The European Union has pledged 276 million euros ($326 million) to the new camps on Greece’s five Aegean islands – Leros, Lesbos, Kos, Chios, and Samos – which receive the majority of migrant landings by sea from Turkey.

The Samos camp, which will serve as a model for other “closed and controlled-access” facilities, includes a detention center and will only be accessible through electronic chip.

The gates will be locked at night.

“The regulated structure model will be gradually transferred to all of Greece’s islands and mainland,” declared Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi a few months ago.

The Leros camp is due to be completed next month, while work has yet to begin on Lesbos, which is home to Moria, Europe’s largest camp, which was destroyed by fire last year.

The Greek government promises that the camps would fulfill European standards by providing nicer accommodations, running water, toilets, separate spaces for families, and increased security.

They take the place of prior facilities that were known for their deplorable living conditions.

The facility near the port of Vathy on Samos was built for roughly 680 people but housed over ten times that number at one point.

Rats, temporary wooden barracks without warmth, and a shortage of bathrooms and bathing continue to be a part of their everyday life for up to 600 asylum seekers.

Residents will be relocated to the new facility on Monday, which is about five kilometers (3.1 miles) from Samos’ main town.

According to the migration ministry, the old camp would be closed by the end of the month.

The Greek army will subsequently destroy the structures, remove the containers, and sanitize the area before handing it over to the municipality.

“This is a pledge to the local community, but it is also a commitment of our ministry,” Mitarachi stated, in response to the local people’s outrage at the camp’s expansion on the fringes of their hamlet over the years.

NGOs and assistance organizations, on the other hand, have expressed worry about the new camps’ isolation and occupants’ imprisonment.

Hundreds of non-governmental organizations, including Amnesty International, accused Greece this week of implementing "harmful policies aimed at discouraging and restricting asylum seekers."