Greece Lifts COVID Restrictions For Those Inoculated in the Hope of Reducing Vaccine Hesitancy.

Greece will relax several COVID restrictions in order to encourage more people to be vaccinated, allowing individuals who have been vaccinated to enjoy music in pubs and restaurants as well as a life without a curfew.

Lifting restrictions in Greece’s “red districts” with high COVID infections is part of an effort to get more people vaccinated by showing them what they’ll miss out on if they don’t, which includes bars, cinemas, theaters, and other enclosed locations.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Greek health minister Thanasis Plevris stated, “The principle is not that some people are favored over others.” “The anti-vaccination efforts are adequate. Those who are vaccinated can have greater freedoms.” According to Our World In Data, just 60.4 percent of Greece’s population has received one dose of the vaccine, while 57.9% are fully vaccinated.

In 15 days, they will reevaluate their decision to eliminate the limitations on vaccinated people.

“Those who have been vaccinated will have unlimited freedom, with no constraints.” Restaurant and entertainment venue employees will take the appropriate precautions and wear masks, according to Plevris.

This is not Greece’s first attempt to increase vaccination rates.

The immunization of healthcare professionals became mandatory in September in Europe’s 13th most populous country.

According to the Guardian, Greece has also implemented required weekly testing for all public and private sector employees, who must either pay for weekly tests or carry a vaccination card to obtain entry to their workplace.

There are about 30,000 active COVID-19 cases in Greece as of Wednesday, with about 2,200 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.