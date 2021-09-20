Greece has started relocating migrants to a new “closed” camp.

Despite campaigners’ complaints that access measures are too strict, Greece began transporting asylum seekers to the first of four new EU-funded “closed” camps on its islands on Monday.

Surveillance cameras, X-ray scanners, and magnetic doors encircle the 3,000-person camp on Samos island, which is surrounded by a double barbed-wire barrier.

During the 2015 and 2016 migrant crisis, the former camp on Samos housed approximately 7,000 asylum seekers despite being designed to hold only 680, and protesters have long decried the circumstances as appalling.

“Today is a historic day… a day of delight for us,” Greek migration minister Manos Logothetis told state television ERT on Samos.

According to Logothetis, 270 persons from the current Vathy camp on Samos have expressed an interest in moving to the new Zervou facility.

According to an AFP reporter, police queued up people at the new camp’s entrance, searching them for weapons or harmful goods. Asylum workers provided out clean bedsheets and demonstrated how to use the magnetic entrance cards at the gate.

Some asylum seekers brought boxes with stray cats from the former camp, where rodents were a constant threat.

“People are really unhappy because of what will happen in the new camp; they believe it will be a prison, but I don’t believe it,” Didier Tcakonmer, a 28-year-old Cameroonian who has spent more than two years in Samos, said.

“It will be better than here since there will be no mosquitos or rats.”

According to Logothetis, the ministry plans to register up to 200 persons today and the rest on Tuesday.

Only fingerprint scans and electronic badges are allowed into the Samos camp, which will act as a test bed for other so-called restricted and controlled access institutions.

The gates will be locked at night, and those who return after 8:00 p.m. will face disciplinary action.

A fire broke out late Sunday in an abandoned section of the Vathy camp, but no one was injured, according to the ministry.

Asylum seekers frequently comb through their things before of a camp transfer, according to Logothetis, and burn everything they don’t intend to bring with them.

According to the ministry, all of the asylum seekers were relocated to an empty space near the camp’s entrance on Sunday while firemen battled the fire.

The new camp on Samos is the first of several such camps built with EU financing on five Greek islands.

The European Union has pledged 276 million euros. Brief News from Washington Newsday.