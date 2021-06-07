Greece advises migrants from five countries to seek asylum in Turkey rather than Greece.

On Monday, Greek officials suggested that refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Somalia should apply for asylum in Turkey rather than Greece.

Greece’s foreign and migration ministries issued a resolution declaring Turkey a safe haven for asylum seekers from the five countries and stating that its neighbor can assess their applications. After leaving Turkey, many of these migrants arrive in Greece.

Asylum seekers from the five nations listed by Greece should instead seek refuge in Turkey, where they “are not in any risk…

because of their ethnicity, religion, citizenship, political convictions, or membership in certain organizations