Great White Sharks as Giant Scrubbing Brushes for Tiny Fish

Researchers believe that little fish that rub their bodies against great white sharks are exfoliating their skin and attempting to remove parasites.

According to a team of researchers lead by the University of Miami Shark Research and Conservation Program at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, the fish’s dangerous behavior could have a huge ecological impact.

“While chafing between fish and inanimate objects like sand or rocky substrate has been well documented, this shark-chaffing phenomenon appears to be the only scenario in nature where prey actively seeks out and rubs up against a predator,” said Lacey Williams, a University of Michigan Rosenstiel School graduate student who co-led the study.

Despite the fact that fish have been recorded chafing at sharks, researchers claim their study, which was published in Ecology, The Scientific Naturalist, reveals that cross-species behavior is more common than previously thought.

The researchers studied 47 incidences of fish rubbing against sharks using witness reports, underwater pictures, videos, and drone footage.

The “chafing occurrences” were recorded in 13 different countries and lasted anything from eight seconds to five minutes. Occasionally, a single fish would chafe against a single shark, while other times, shoals of more than 100 fish would collide with multiple sharks.

Twelve fin fish — any fish with fins, such as salmon, tuna, or sharks, as opposed to shellfish or other marine creatures – fought eight distinct shark species, including great white sharks, according to the researchers.

An airborne drone in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, captured 25 incidences of a leervis fish going out of its way to rub against a large great white shark, which caught the attention of the research team.

Silky sharks (species with smooth skin) chafe against whale sharks, according to the study.

“We have a few possibilities, but we don’t know why it’s happening.” “Shark skin is covered in microscopic tooth-like scales called dermal denticles, which provide the chafing fish with a rough sandpaper surface,” said Neil Hammerschlag, UM Rosenstiel School research associate professor and study co-author.

“We believe that chafing on shark skin aids in the clearance of parasites and other skin irritants, hence increasing fish health and well-being.” This is a condensed version of the information.