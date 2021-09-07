Gray Seal Hugs Scuba Diver in Adorable Video

A heartwarming video of a gray seal cuddling a scuba diver has lately gone viral on social media. Seal lovers, on the other hand, should not try to cuddle one of the aquatic mammals anytime soon. Despite their beautiful and cuddly appearance, gray seals are known as one of the North Sea’s “most ruthless murderers,” according to National Geographic.

The battle took place in the Farne Islands, off the coast of Northumberland, England. On August 9, scuba diver and medical doctor Ben Burville posted the footage on his Twitter account for the first time.

“Even #wild grey #seals, at home in the frigid #NorthSea, require a #hug now and then,” he tweeted alongside a video of the seal hugging Burville. The video has been seen over 10,000 times.

Burville has spent over 20 years diving with seals, according to Storyful. As a result, he’s learned how to walk around them in a “non-threatening” manner.

“Are these the same seals that recognize you, Ben, or are all seals affectionate?” Judith wondered on Twitter.

Burville replied, “I very rarely see the same seal.” “They have taught me how to dive with them in a non-threatening manner.”

Gray seals are becoming the “most lethal killer in the southern North Sea,” according to National Geographic in 2015. The evidence obtained by the newspaper at the time proved that the marine creatures had began to devour porpoises and other seals, despite the fact that they had never been seen feasting on anything larger than a duck.

“Just because they’re attractive doesn’t make them any less of a predator,” according to researcher Abbo van Neer. “Yes, it’s a bloodbath. It is, without a doubt, gruesome. That’s just how nature works.”

However, this does not appear to be the case for all gray seals in all areas. Gray seals eat a variety of fish and crustaceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries.

Gray seals, on the other hand, can still pose a threat to divers.

Seal specialist Gill Bell warned against approaching seals in a BBC interview in 2016.

"You should never swim over to where they are because that is when you will have problems," she explained. "My greatest concern is that they can misunderstand an action as.