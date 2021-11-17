Grannies are good for you, according to science.

Scientists claim to have proved what many people who grew up with their grandmothers already knew: grandmothers have great nurturing instincts and are hard-wired to care strongly about their grandchildren.

The first neural snapshot of the beloved intergenerational relationship was published in the Royal Society B on Tuesday, according to a new study.

Researchers at Emory University in the southern US state of Georgia used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to examine the brains of 50 grandmothers who were shown photographs of their grandkids aged three to twelve.

They were also shown photographs of an unidentified child, an adult parent of the same sex as their grandchild, and an unidentified adult as a control.

“They recruited parts of the brain that are involved with emotional empathy, as well as areas of the brain that are involved with movement and motor simulation and preparation,” said James Rilling, the study’s lead anthropologist and neuroscientist.

“When they look at these images of their grandchildren, they can actually feel what the grandchildren are going through. As a result, when a youngster expresses joy, they are also experiencing it. When youngsters express distress, it is because they are experiencing it.” Mothers’ brains light up in the same motor-related regions, which are assumed to be linked to the impulse to pick up a child or approach and interact with them.

When the grandmothers saw photographs of their adult offspring, however, there was a greater activation of brain regions connected to cognitive empathy, which is the attempt to understand what a person is thinking or feeling and why, without being emotionally involved.

This, according to Rilling, could be related to children’s attractive appearance, which is technically known as “baby schema,” which many species’ young share in order to elicit a caring reaction.

Humans, unlike other primates, are “cooperative breeders,” which means that mothers receive assistance in parenting their kids.

Rilling, who had previously conducted comparable studies on dads, sought to focus on grandmothers in order to investigate the “grandmother hypothesis,” an anthropological notion.

According to this theory, the evolutionary motivation for human females living long lives — far beyond their reproductive years — is to assist their adult children and grandchildren.

Evidence for the concept has been discovered in tribes such as the Hadza hunter-gatherers of northern Tanzania, where grandmothers feed their grandkids nutritious tubers.

Other species have experienced the same effect.