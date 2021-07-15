Grandmother shaves her head for cancer research, but wig makers reject her hair

Because her hair is gray, an 82-year-old grandmother who planned to shave her head and donate her hair to cancer sufferers in need of wigs was distraught when no organization would accept her donation.

Sheila Martin, a grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of three, was reportedly turned down by multiple charities in southwest England because her hair was unfit for wig making, according to a report from Cornwall Live.

Martin first got notoriety on Facebook in April 2021, when she vowed to give her hair and as much money as she could in memory of her late son Richard. He died three years ago after surgery revealed the illness was inoperable. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 and passed away three years ago.

Martin told Cornwall Live at the time, “You don’t expect it to happen to your child, but it did.” “He was misdiagnosed at first, and they told him it wasn’t terminal, but when he went in for surgery, they discovered it was.”

Martin started her campaign by counting down the days until July 9, when she intended to have her hair cut. Despite receiving guidance on hair donation on Facebook, she discovered that her hair was slightly too short and gray to be utilized to build a wig for a cancer patient once she had it trimmed.

Although it was not immediately obvious which donation organizations Martin had contacted, charities such as the Little Princess Trust in Herefordshire, England, list the requirements for hair used in wigs on their website.

On its website, the organization states, “The minimum length of hair that we may accept is 7 inches/17cm.” “However, we presently have ample stock of hair measuring 7 to 11 inches, so we invite all of our fans to contribute hair measuring 12 inches or longer.

“Frequent gifts of shorter lengths could result in storage fees for the charity, and we, obviously, would like to utilize our resources to supply wigs to children and fund critical childhood cancer research,” the website continues.

Furthermore, because the Little Princess Trust focuses on young cancer patients, they “cannot accept significant clumps of gray hair or gray hair that has been tinted a semi-permanent natural color.” This is a condensed version of the information.