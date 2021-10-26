Grandma’s Titanium Hip Joint, which was left behind after her cremation, has gone viral.

An image of a grandmother’s titanium hip after cremation has gone viral on the internet, stirring debate about what to do with them after death.

In just two days, Reddit user “sLiimFit” posted this image of their grandmother’s post-cremation metal hip to the popular “Mildly Interesting” subreddit, where it received over 125,000 upvotes.

The image revealed a titanium component used in hip replacement surgeries that was unharmed by the high temperatures used to cremate remains. “I’m not sure if this is amazing and fascinating or unsettling,” one Reddit user said.

Most crematoriums have metal recycling programmes with firms like OrthoMetals that see the metal collected and processed to be recycled for families who wish not to keep the metal portions after the cremation, especially gold. Frequently, any additional funds raised will be donated to a charity of the crematorium’s choosing.

The initial poster didn’t reveal much, except that their “uncle maintained it and placed it by the Buddhist altar at his home,” and that they are a Buddhist family from Southeast Asia.

“After the cremation, we Buddhists also hold a ritual. And we photograph these types of ceremonies on a regular basis.” It wasn’t much information, but it prompted others to relate their own personal accounts and experiences with metal implants following cremations, as well as what they did with them.

After the cremation, my grandmother’s titanium hip. frommildlyinteresting One user remarked, “My mother had her husband’s hip polished and displayed on a plinth.” “It is displayed on the mantlepiece. You can spin it because there’s a ball and a socket. It has a really great sound to it. When Mom misses him, she spins it.” Another person told a somewhat more amusing story, writing: “When she was around 88, [my grandmother]shattered her arm. We didn’t find out till she was cremated. She still had a plate or something similar inside her.

“When we were cleaning out her flat after she died, we discovered her diaries. It was mostly observations about rising coffee or orange prices…you know, stuff for the elderly.

"BUT! We also discovered: 'I broke my arm yesterday.' Because my kid is so obnoxious, I didn't tell her."