Grandfather survives a terrifying 12,000-foot skydive fall, but the instructor perishes.

In the Australian state of Victoria, a 54-year-old grandpa allegedly survived a 12,000-foot fall after a botched skydiving attempt because his instructor gave his life to save him.

On July 30, Cristopher Rantall was tethered to 35-year-old tandem jump instructor Arron Toepfer when their parachutes failed to open, forcing them to crash-land in a farm in Torquay, according to Australian newspaper The Canberra Times.

According to 7News.com.au, Toepfer rotated in the final seconds of the fall to cushion the blow, but he did not survive.

“Arron’s gallantry was important in cushioning my fall. Rantall was quoted as stating, “He chose to defend me over his own life.”

“It still irritates me. “Arron literally gave up his life so that I might survive, or at least have a chance at living,” the ex-serviceman explained.

Rantall had been enjoying the leap, which was both a bucket list goal and a part of his daughter Raya’s 30th birthday party, until he realized he and Toepfer were in serious jeopardy.

“Arron went to unleash the first chute, but it didn’t work,” Rantall explained.

He explained, “I didn’t know and I’m just loving this free-fall and we’re just going down and down and down.”

When they noticed that the secondary chute was not filled with air, the two allegedly moved into a vertical position.

Rantall recounted exclaiming, “Oh, we’re in trouble here,” as he saw Raya, who had leapt first, above him and Toepfer. He allegedly passed his daughter at speeds of up to 200 km/h (124 mph).

“They just walked right by us,” Raya explained.

Rantall spent two weeks in the hospital with a fractured hip, broken bones, and a bleeding spleen, claiming he doesn’t recall the impact of the incident.

Rantall stated, “I personally believe it is a miracle that I am alive, and another marvel that I am as able-bodied as I am.”

“I was devastated when I learned of Arron’s death… He stated, “I owe him my life.”

Rantall had hip surgery to remove a portion of floating bone, according to reports. In the month following the tragedy, he also had regular hospital appointments and rehabilitation – including hydrotherapy.

Despite the fact that Rantall described his recuperation as both mentally and physically challenging, he claimed he was “forever grateful” to be alive.

"I approach this process with humility and contentment since things could be a lot worse, and I'm just so pleased and.