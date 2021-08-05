Graft charges against a former British adviser to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak have been dropped.

Money-laundering charges against a notorious British former media adviser to Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak have been dismissed after he agreed to pay $1.7 million to the scandal-plagued sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, officials said Friday.

Paul Stadlen is thought to have fled the nation soon after his boss, former Prime Minister Najib Razak, was defeated in a landslide election in 2018.

Following the election, Najib and many of his associates were charged with corruption for their roles in a big scandal involving the fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Billions of dollars were stolen from 1MDB in a global scandal, with the proceeds going on everything from a superyacht to paintings.

In 2019, Stadlen was accused in absentia with laundering more than 14 million ringgit ($3.3 million). His whereabouts are unknown.

The accusations against him were dropped after he agreed to pay back roughly 7.2 million ringgit ($1.7 million), according to the anti-graft agency.

They went on to say that the lawsuit against him had been dropped, and the funds will be transferred to a 1MDB trust account.

In 2014 and 2015, Stadlen was accused of funneling money from a legal firm’s account to a variety of people and businesses.

According to the agency, the firm’s managing partner, Hafarizam Harun, had money-laundering charges connected to 15 million ringgit dropped and was fined 600,000 ringgit.

Stadlen, who was rumored to live a playboy lifestyle in Malaysia, was known for defending Najib’s innocence despite rising criticism over the 1MDB affair.

Because of the scam, Najib’s long-ruling coalition lost power in 2018, and authorities have been seeking to reclaim looted funds since then.

Following his first trial relating to the 1MDB scandal, the former PM was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison last year. While he appeals, he is free on bail.