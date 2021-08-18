Grace, a tropical storm, becomes a hurricane and heads for Mexico.

Grace, a tropical storm, became a hurricane on Wednesday and is now en route to Mexico.

Grace is anticipated to produce severe rains, hurricane-force gusts, flash flooding, and mudslides as it approaches the Cayman Islands with 75 mph winds. It’ll impact Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday, forecasters say.

The National Hurricane Center warned in a statement that “preparation to preserve life and property should be expedited to completion.”

As they prepare for the approaching hurricane, authorities have started posting photographs of sent equipment to Twitter.

According to CNN, a hurricane warning is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula from Cancun to Punta Herrero, which includes Cozumel.

Swells are expected to generate life-threatening surf and rip current conditions over the region, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Grace has already brought these conditions to the Cayman Islands, which may receive 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 12 inches.

Grace could also strike Jamaica, which is at risk of mudslides, according to the NHC.

Grace had already inflicted massive havoc when it reached earthquake-stricken Haiti on Tuesday, before turning into a hurricane.

Grace is one of three storms currently raging in the Atlantic Ocean. This week, both Fred and Henri were released, causing massive flooding and power outages.