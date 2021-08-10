Governor Cuomo’s top aide resigns, according to reports.

According to US media reports, a top adviser to New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday, further tightening the net around the once-powerful politician who is now facing criminal charges over allegations that he sexually harassed 11 former and current state employees.

Melissa DeRosa had been the governor’s secretary since 2017 and has long been considered as one of his closest confidantes by the New York media.

However, in a resignation letter received by numerous US media sources on Sunday, she stated that the previous two years had been “emotionally and mentally taxing.”

“Serving the people of New York for the past ten years has been the greatest honor of my life. Every day, I am inspired by New Yorkers’ fortitude, strength, and optimism in the face of adversity,” she remarked.

Her resignation comes only days after a woman accused the governor of groping her filed a criminal complaint against him, raising the possibility that he will face charges.

The woman, who has not been identified but works as a Cuomo staffer, claims the three-term governor raped her last year at his executive residence.

Cuomo was accused of sexually harassing 11 former and present state employees, according to an explosive study issued this week.

According to the investigation, DeRosa was part of a gang of supporters attempting to retaliate against a lady who had accused the governor of sexual harassment.

The long-serving Democrat has denied ever improperly touching a woman.

He has refused to resign despite pleas from President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats, and state lawmakers are considering impeachment proceedings.

Cuomo was hailed at first for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak before being accused of covering up the number of deaths in nursing homes – a controversy in which DeRosa was also implicated.