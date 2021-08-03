Governor Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed a number of women, according to the New York Attorney General.

New York Attorney General Letitia James claimed Tuesday that Governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed many women,” including staff, as she released the conclusions of an independent inquiry into complaints against the powerful Democrat.

“The independent inquiry found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually assaulted many women and broke federal and state law in the process,” James said at a press conference.

Cuomo “sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in uninvited and non-consensual touching and making many statements of a suggestive sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” she claimed, according to the report.

Cuomo and his senior team were also found to have taken retaliatory action against at least one former employee for coming forward with her tale, according to the report.

Evidence discovered throughout the inquiry, as well as the report, will be made public, according to James.

At least eight women – past or present aides – have come out to accuse Cuomo of using inappropriate words and gestures during the Covid-19 issue in New York early in the pandemic, which received widespread plaudits.

Last year, he allegedly put his hand under her blouse, according to one former employee.

Cuomo denies sexual harassment and is defying calls to quit from fellow New York Democrats and members of Congress.

President Joe Biden said in March that if Cuomo’s claims are true, he should retire.