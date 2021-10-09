Governments are using COVID to declare “World War 3,” according to Candace Owens.

Owens looked to be referring to the government’s rigorous coronavirus limitations, which were enacted to reduce infections.

After keeping cases to a bare minimum early in the pandemic by enacting tight travel quarantine procedures, Australia is now seeing a surge in cases due to the advent of the Delta subtype. In July and August, the Australian military was stationed in Sydney to enforce lockdowns in the country’s major metropolis.

On Friday, Owens tweeted her thoughts on Australia’s severe COVID restrictions: “After looking into what’s going on in Australia, I can confidently conclude that World War 3 has arrived.” “We are in the midst of a psychological battle on a worldwide scale. Under the cover of COVID-19, governments all over the world have waged war on their citizens in order to gain complete dictatorial control “she continued.

The state of Victoria has been the hardest impacted, with 1,838 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours on October 8. To prevent transmission, the state has mandated that everyone aged 12 and up wear masks both indoors and outside. Residents of the state are likewise prohibited from traveling to Melbourne’s metropolitan area. There are some exceptions, such as authorized work or permitted schooling, visiting a romantic partner, for caring and compassionate reasons, as well as other limited reasons such as moving.

According to state rules, everybody in Victoria who exhibits symptoms, no matter how minor, should be tested for COVID-19. Private gatherings at people’s homes are also prohibited.

However, each Australian state has its own COVID legislation, which opponents have described as confusing.

The limits have been met with a lot of protest. According to the Daily Beast, five union executives have tested positive for COVID-19 after a gang of anti-lockdown protesters blockedaded the headquarters of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) in Melbourne in September.

Owens has previously espoused coronavirus conspiracy ideas, such as that the virus was not as deadly as specialists claimed and that public outrage was exaggerated.

She commended British artist Eric Clapton in July for refusing to perform at places that demanded. This is a condensed version of the information.