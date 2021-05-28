Government Sanctions are being broken by cargo ships spoofing location data.

As the scope of US economic sanctions has grown, and surveillance software has become more ubiquitous, some cargo ships have devised novel methods of evading detection.

To escape punishment, one increasingly popular strategy is to “spoof,” or use the registration data and identity of another ship, sometimes a sunken or out-of-service one.

This technology was used to catch a Cyprus-flagged oil tanker named Berlina when it was pinged near a Caribbean island but was also detected loading crude oil onto the ship in Venezuela at the same time. Sanctions imposed by the United States make such conduct illegal.

According to the Associated Press, nine additional oil tankers, some of which had ties to the Berlina’s owner, have shown comparable disparities between a pinged location at sea and simultaneous increases in ship weight that indicate they have been filled with crude oil.

Windward, a marine intelligence outfit, researched the Berlina and determined that its methods may be replicated by other groups seeking to avoid US sanctions.

In an interview, Matan Peled, co-founder of Windward, said, “We anticipate this will spread pretty quickly since it’s so efficient and straightforward.” “This isn’t simply a maritime problem. Consider what might happen if small planes began using this strategy to conceal their true whereabouts.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Ships of over 300 tons have been required to use an automatic identifying system since 2004 under a United Nations maritime convention to avoid collisions and aid rescuers in the case of a spill or catastrophe at sea. Interfering with its operation is a serious offense that can result in government punishment against a vessel and its owners.

But that maritime safety system has also evolved into a strong tool for tracking ships involved in illegal fishing or carrying sanctioned crude oil to and from countries like Venezuela, Iran, and North Korea that are subject to US or UN sanctions.

According to Russ Dallen, the Miami-based head of Caracas Capital Markets brokerage, who watches marine activities near Venezuela, the introduction of digital ghosts leaving false traces could give the bad actors the upper hand in the cat-and-mouse game that has ensued.

“It’s very evident the bad guys will learn from their failures and create a digital trail that looks more like the actual thing next time,” Dallen says. This is a condensed version of the information.