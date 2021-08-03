Gold medalists from China are being investigated for wearing Mao Zedong pins.

After attending Monday’s medal ceremony wearing pins depicting Mao Zedong’s face, the International Olympic Committee has initiated an investigation against China’s gold medal cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi.

On Tuesday, IOC spokesman Mark Adams informed reporters in Tokyo that the sport’s governing body was looking into the situation, which he described as a possible violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits the use of political gestures on the podium.

According to The Associated Press, Adams said during a Tokyo 2020 Olympics press conference, “We have contacted the Chinese Olympic Committee and asked them for a report on the matter.”

The IOC spokeswoman also acknowledged a review into a gesture made by Raven Saunders, a 25-year-old American athlete who drew an X with her arms during a medal ceremony on Sunday after winning silver in shot put.

After defeating Germany and Russia at the Izu Velodrome on Monday, China’s Bao and Zhong retained their country’s gold medal in the women’s cycling team sprint. They drew the attention of the international press as well as Chinese supporters who flocked to see them get their medals, which had the iconic Mao portrait pinned to their chest.

The decoration was described by Chinese media as a show of loyalty to their country and the Communist Party of China.

Mao Zedong, who led the Communist Party of China for more than three decades, from 1943 to 1976, is the most important person in the country’s communist ideology, and is frequently quoted by current President Xi Jinping. Mao is also the country’s founding father, having declared the People’s Republic of China in October 1949.

