Gold and Silver Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Threat

In a dramatic turn of events, gold and silver prices reached all-time highs on January 19, 2026, as President Donald Trump’s bold move to acquire Greenland sparked a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Europe. The announcement that the U.S. would impose tariffs on eight European countries over their refusal to support Trump’s Greenland acquisition plan sent shockwaves through global markets. Gold prices soared to $4,689.39 an ounce, while silver rose to $94.08, as investors flocked to safer assets amid escalating tensions.

Diplomatic Fallout as Starmer Confronts Trump

The political fallout from Trump’s Greenland gambit was swift. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer found himself at the center of a diplomatic maelstrom, forcing him to cancel plans to address domestic issues and instead prepare for an urgent response to the crisis. On January 18, Starmer held a series of high-level calls with European leaders, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, before directly speaking with Trump. His message was clear: “Applying tariffs on NATO allies for pursuing collective security is wrong,” Starmer told the U.S. president.

The United Kingdom’s stance on Greenland remained firm. In a press briefing, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy emphasized the importance of avoiding a “war of words” despite the U.S. president’s aggressive rhetoric. “Our position on Greenland is non-negotiable,” Nandy stated, reinforcing Starmer’s refusal to negotiate on the matter. This firm stance was echoed by other political figures, including those from the Conservative Party, who denounced the threat of tariffs.

Trump, unyielding in his approach, announced a tiered tariff plan that would begin with a 10% levy on February 1, 2026, rising to 25% by June 1 unless a resolution over Greenland was reached. The target nations—Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the UK—were all countries that had deployed troops to Greenland in response to U.S. pressure. This move set the stage for a tense showdown, with European leaders united in their condemnation of Trump’s tactics, warning that such actions could “undermine transatlantic relations” and lead to a dangerous spiral of escalating tensions.

Diplomatic experts have expressed disbelief at the scale of the crisis, with some comparing it to political coercion unseen in the West for nearly a century. One seasoned observer told BBC, “This is pure political coercion against NATO allies over the attempted seizing of a chunk of territory—it’s astonishing.” The situation has left the world’s geopolitical landscape in a state of flux, with nations on both sides of the Atlantic contemplating the future of their alliances.

As the diplomatic storm unfolded, the UK government scrambled to keep pace. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves was expected to join Starmer at a press conference on January 19 to address the new tariffs, but the broader sense of frustration in Westminster was palpable. The government faced mounting pressure to respond decisively, balancing the delicate task of domestic governance with the exigencies of global diplomacy.

Starmer’s handling of the situation reflected his pragmatism, with sources suggesting that his personal rapport with Trump—developed through regular conversations and state visits—could prove crucial in defusing the standoff. The UK’s diplomatic efforts have so far focused on dialogue and de-escalation, with Starmer aiming to keep open lines of communication despite the escalating threats. Some officials suggested that a face-to-face meeting at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos could offer a glimmer of hope for resolution.

Despite the diplomatic wrangling, Trump remained defiant on social media, doubling down on his stance that NATO had pressured Denmark for years to address the Russian threat in Greenland. “Now it is time, and it will be done!!!” Trump declared. His statements only heightened market volatility and intensified fears of a protracted standoff between Europe and the U.S.

As global leaders await the next developments—whether a negotiated settlement, further escalation, or an unexpected turn at Davos—the stakes remain exceedingly high. The outcome of the Greenland dispute will not only determine the future of U.S.-European relations but could potentially redefine the international order in the coming decades.