Goa’s Portuguese Legacy Is Disappearing After 60 Years Of Indian Rule.

Students from the former colony are in scarce supply as Lorraine Alberto begins her Portuguese class at Goa University.

After a few generations of Indian sovereignty in Goa, a tiny coastal state originally controlled by Lisbon, there is little interest for the territory’s 450 years of European legacy.

In a place where speaking Portuguese was once a passport to status and power, ramshackle colonial mansions and Bollywood’s growing cultural dominance augur the extinction of local history.

Alberto told AFP, “My children don’t speak it at all.” “They don’t understand why they should learn it.”

Those who were alive in 1961, when Indian troops marched into Goa and merged it with the rest of the country, remember a dramatic change.

Many Goans demanded an end to Portuguese control once India left the British empire in 1947, but few expected so much to change so rapidly.

“It was an odd sensation… Honorato Velho, a retired school principal, stated, “The changes happened so fast.”

The 78-year-old used to live next door to Antonio Costa’s grandpa, Portugal’s current prime minister, and he warmly recalls a boyhood influenced by both European and local elements.

However, his enthusiasm was not passed along to the next generation.

“Out of habit, my wife and I continue to speak Portuguese, but never with our children,” Velho told AFP.

Homes influenced by traditional Portuguese design patterns are falling into ruin or being demolished to make space for apartment developments around the state.

According to author Heta Pandit, the progressive removal of covered terraces and mother-of-pearl shell windows – meant to absorb harsh sunlight – is not merely a loss to architecture.

She explained, “These houses are evidence of Goan history, they are capsules of our culture.”

Pandit noted that only a few classic residences have been designated for preservation from development or destruction.

Despite their early inclinations, some Goans have found themselves lured into a bond with their ancestors.

Hundreds of people gathered to listen to Goan singer Sonia Shirsat, an adept performer of traditional Portuguese fado music, at a recent outdoor concert in a coastal village.

The 40-year-old is known for his gloomy, guitar-driven style, which dates back to the turn of the nineteenth century and was recently recognized by UNESCO as a “intangible cultural asset.”

Shirsat took a breather between songs to gently explain the meaning of each song, knowing that many of the rapt audience members knew little or no Portuguese.

It’s a role she’s well-suited to, having traced her own path. Brief News from Washington Newsday.