Global humanitarian needs outnumber the UN’s ability to respond, according to the UN’s top official.

According to the Associated Press, the UN head said Friday that humanitarian demands are outstripping the organization’s and other relief agencies’ abilities to respond. The “hurricane of humanitarian crises” around the world, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has been “turbocharged” by the COVID-19 pandemic, making populations in conflict zones even more vulnerable.

Guterres claimed they were crossing “uncharted waters” in an address to the UN Security Council, read by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

“Humanitarian needs have never been higher in scale,” Guterres remarked. “This year, the UN and our partners hope to reach 160 million people with aid, the biggest number ever.”

According to the Associated Press, he cited Ethiopia’s fighting Tigray area as an example of escalating humanitarian crises, claiming “reliable accounts” of civilian murders, arrests, sexual abuse against minors, and “huge displacement.” Afghanistan and Yemen were also named as regions of concern.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

“During just one week in June in Afghanistan, horrific attacks killed at least 24 people, including five health workers,” he stated. “Civilian casualties surged by 29% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, with women experiencing a 37% increase.”

According to the secretary-general, at least five civilians are killed or injured every day on average in Yemen, with 20 million people in desperate need of humanitarian relief and 5 million facing hunger.

And, according to him, one missile hit the emergency department and another hit the delivery room during last month’s strike on one of northern Syria’s main hospitals, which killed 19 civilians, including three children.

Guterres asked the Security Council to act quickly to support its resolutions on civilians, humanitarian and health-care workers, as well as hospitals, schools, water facilities, and other “humanitarian space.”

Security incidents targeting humanitarian groups, such as killings, assaults, sexual violence, kidnappings, and raids, have increased tenfold around the world, he claimed.

Since the violence began in November 2020, 12 humanitarian workers have been killed in Tigray, and many more have been threatened, harassed, and jailed, he said.

According to Guterres, the World Health Organization has identified 568 cases impacting people this year.