Give Your Dog A Phone: This Device Could Help Lonely Dogs.

Does your chihuahua want for a chinwag, your Yorkie for a yak, your greyhound for gossip, and your corgi for a chat?

Lonely dogs may soon be able to contact their absent owners thanks to a new technology developed by animal-tech scientists in the United Kingdom and Finland, according to the researchers.

The DogPhone works by shaking an accelerometer-equipped ball, which causes a nearby laptop to make a video call to the owner’s device.

Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas of the University of Glasgow invented it with the help of her labrador Zack and colleagues from Aalto University in Finland.

After Hirskyj-Douglas demonstrated how to make a call with the ball, Zack was given the toy to play with for the next 16 days.

Zack utilized the prototype device to contact his owner and show off his goods while being harried by some unintentional calls.

Hirskyj-Douglas, an expert in animal-computer interaction, responded by displaying her workplace, a restaurant, and a street busker on the screen, prompting Zack to approach it.

“Of course, we can’t be certain that Zack was aware of the causal link between picking up the ball and making a call, or even that some of the seemingly unexpected interactions were indeed unintended on his part,” she explained.

“However, it’s evident that he was clearly interested in what he was seeing on certain occasions, and that he exhibited some of the same behaviors he does when we’re physically together.”

The team thinks that the DogPhone, which is still being tested, will aid “pandemic puppies” who have become accustomed to constant human contact during lockdowns to cope with separation anxiety.